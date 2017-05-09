Caffiene Being Reviewed for Ban by Anti-Doping Agency

Athletes who like their morning cup of joe might be getting served a cup of GTFO under rules that add caffeine to a list of prohibited substances. The World Anti-Doping Agency, which fights the use of drugs in sports, has added caffeine to its list to be monitored in 2017 –a step towards banning the substance.

If anyone knows about banned substances, it’s the Russians, and Russian Federal Microbiological Agency chief Vladimir Uiba states that the ban could be coming as early as next year:

“Caffeine,” he told Russian news agency TASS last week, “is currently on WADA’s waiting list of prohibited substances. If it eventually makes its way into the list of the prohibited substances, we will be forced to recommend everyone against drinking coffee as well as soft drinks containing caffeine.”

The review is expected to be complete in September, after which, if the substance is to be banned, a three-month notice will be published as a warning for athletes to stop consumption of caffeine. WADA spokeswoman Maggie Durand says that the agency is “careful” to not include normal foods and beverages in bans, but it has banned caffeine in the past.

How this will affect the multi-billion dollar energy drink industry and availability of pre-workout supplements remains to be seen. But for those of you who compete in sports which follow WADA guidance, and love your caffeine, Bullshido will help keep you updated on this.

Phrost