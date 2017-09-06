Bullshido’s Sam Browning Speaks on the Seth Rich Conspiracy

Despite having been cleanly debunked and thoroughly deconstructed, the conspiracy theory that Democrat staffer Seth Rich was murdered in a political assassination still persist within certain groups and media outlets.

Bullshido, as a media outlet ourselves, endeavors to stay out of partisan politics–as an organization we are apolitical, with a focus on rooting out misinformation and deception regardless of the ideology it supports. This is because we–again, as an organization–strongly believe that an agenda that needs to be supported by falsehood is not an agenda worth supporting in the first place.

With that bit of business out of the way, our very own investigative pit bull, Sam Browning recently appeared on the “Carson’s Corner” podcast to discuss his work exposing the shoddy nonsense that is used to promote this conspiracy.

If you missed it, here’s Sam’s article: The Profiling Project vs. Homicide Victim Seth Rich: Criminal Profiling BS

Carson’s Corner describes itself as “Progressive” podcast and without characterizing their accuracy, approaches political issues with a left bias.

The full episode of the podcast is available here. Sam’s segment starts around 7 minutes in.

