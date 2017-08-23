Bullshido Earns “Least Biased” Rating from Watchdog Group

We’ve been doing our part to combat Fake News, nonsense, and BS on the Internet for over 16 years now.

Bullshido was granted a rating of “Least Biased News Source” by the Media Bias Fact Check group, responsible for determining bias and the reliability of news websites. The rating of our website and project puts us in the company of the US Congressional Budget Office (CBO), the Harvard Political Review, Reuters, and Wikipedia.

You can find all their ratings, including their list of least biased sites here.

