Alex Jones’ Legal Strategy: It’s All An Act

Conspiracy theorist and Super Saiyan, Alex Jones, is getting divorced. His wife–who we’ll call “Chi Chi” in both a half-assed attempt to protect her identity and run the Dragonball reference into the ground–seems to have gotten fed up with his gravel-throated, ranting nonsense and paranoia and is taking a ride on a cloud to planet Namek.

Too much? Well at least it didn’t take us 30 episodes to get to the point.

Mrs. Jones claims her husband’s on-air persona is no different than their family life.

“He’s not a stable person,” she said of the man with whom her 14-year-old son and 9- and 12-year-old daughters have lived since her 2015 divorce. “He says he wants to break Alec Baldwin’s neck. He wants J-Lo to get raped. “I’m concerned that he is engaged in felonious behavior, threatening a member of Congress,” she said, referring to his recent comments about California Democrat Adam Schiff. “He broadcasts from home. The children are there, watching him broadcast.”

Jones Defense?

In order to refute accusations of Jones’ antics reflecting on his ability to be a responsible parent, his attorney, Randall Wilhite, stated in a pretrial hearing that Jones is a “performance artist”, and that judging him based on his performances on InfoWars “would be like evaluating Jack Nicholson based on his interpretation of the Joker in Batman”.

So there you have it folks, Alex Jones, darling of the tinfoil hat brigade and “friend” of President Donald Trump, is a performer, and possibly minor super-villain.

Come to think of it, he does kinda look like Majin Buu…

What the hell’s with all the Dragonball Z references anyway? Oh, here: