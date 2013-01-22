Quantcast

News Social Media BS: “Mommyjacking”

There’s a lot of hostility towards women on the Internet: from unsolicited pictures of a stranger’s genitals, to outright threats

Health These States Allow Religious Exemption for Killing Children

Freedom of Religion is an amazing thing. Throughout history, wherever it has been the law of the land, culture has

News The Mixed Martial Arts Athletes Association Goes Live

The sport of Mixed Martial Arts now has union representation. A group of fighters, including Georges St. Pierre, and Tim Kennedy,

BS The Embarrassing Fact About Homeopathy Supporters

Have you ever had a conversation with someone that was so intellectually painful you got an actual headache? I’m not

Health The BS of Emotional Support Animals

In the past few years, a saying has been going around –attributed sometimes to Plato– to the effect of: “Everyone

BS List of BS, Fake, or Biased News Sites

You’re in an argument with someone on Facebook, probably an uncle with an alcohol problem, or a girl you made

News Steven Seagal is now a Russian

[Op-Ed by SubMessenger] According to a recent BBC report, American actor, director, musician, and martial artist Steven Seagal has been

Science FDA Drops Ban Hammer on Anti-Bacterial Soap

It’s a dark day for germaphobes, and a good day for normal skin flora. In 2013 the US Food and

BS This Presidential Candidate thinks WiFi Harms Children

Bullshido tends to stay away from politics, as an editorial policy. We prefer to stick to subjects that are matters

